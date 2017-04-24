Watch: Kenny G Plays Sax Mid-Flight

Kenny G gave some unwitting travelers quite a surprise on Saturday.

The musician was on a flight from Tampa to LA, when one of the flight attendants announced they in an attempt to raise money for Relay For Life, they were taking up a collection. If everyone on the place could raise $2000 for Relay For Life, Kenny would play for them.

They hit the goal, and Kenny was a good sport, going up and down the aisle playing his soprano sax.

Watch the hilarious/awkward video below: