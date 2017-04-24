Listen Live

Watch: Kenny G Plays Sax Mid-Flight

Ever Dreamed You Could Attend A Private Kenny G Concert?

By Humor, Videos

Kenny G gave some unwitting travelers quite a surprise on Saturday.

The musician was on a flight from Tampa to LA, when one of the flight attendants announced they in an attempt to raise money for Relay For Life, they were taking up a collection. If everyone on the place could raise $2000 for Relay For Life, Kenny would play for them.

They hit the goal, and Kenny was a good sport, going up and down the aisle playing his soprano sax.

Watch the hilarious/awkward video below:

Related posts

KFC has Cast the New Colonel Sanders

Chihuahua Charged With Jay Walking and Assault on Police

93 Year Old Man Wins Story Telling Contest

Bonnie & Clyde Need YOUR Help Naming Their Babies

Grandma who Doesn’t Return Balls Kicked into her Yard Could be Charged with Theft

Beaver Leads Cattle On Saskatchewan Farm

You Can Now Drink ‘Fake News Ale’ Thanks to a Toronto Brewery

8-Year-Old Drives Little Sister to McDonald’s for a Cheeseburger

‘Friends’ Musical Opening in New York This Fall