WATCH: Kesha Does Acoustic Cover of ‘House Of The Rising Sun’

Kesha teamed up with the “Tonight Show” band the Roots last week for an acoustic, bluesy version ‘House Of The Rising Sun.’ It’s just more proof that Kesha has got pipes! The girl can sing.

While recording “Rainbow” at Los Angeles’ famed Capitol Studios, “Ben [Folds] wanted me to feel that I was worthy of commanding such a room with my voice,” Kesha said. “His belief in me and encouragement over the past few years has really helped me so much in becoming confident in myself and my voice.”

YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Her new album Rainbow is out now and she’ll be in concert in Toronto on Oct. 16.