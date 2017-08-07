Listen Live

WATCH: Kesha Performs “Praying” Live For The First Time

A must-watch!

By Music

Kesha performed her emotional anthem “Praying” for the first time ever for some lucky fans at YouTube.

What an incredible experience to be at this intimate performance. When she sang the line “I’m proud of who I am” she got a ton of cheers!

Watch for yourself and maybe by yourself so you can belt it out loud and proud! (That’s basically what I do every time the song comes on on Kool FM. #noshame)

YouTube / keshaVEVO

Don’t forget her new album Rainbow comes out on Friday!

Main Image via FACT Magazine

Related posts

UPDATE: Environment Canada Confirms Second Tornado Near Huntsville

Free Shuttles to Barrie’s Kempenfest

Civic Holiday – What’s Open And Closed

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

No GO Trains Out Of Barrie Saturday/Sunday

A Purrr-Fect Time to Adopt

Teen Attacked on Georgina-Area Trail

Investigators to Assess Storm Damage in Huntsville and Lake of Bays

Barrie’s Jobless Rate On Par With National Level