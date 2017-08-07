WATCH: Kesha Performs “Praying” Live For The First Time

Kesha performed her emotional anthem “Praying” for the first time ever for some lucky fans at YouTube.

What an incredible experience to be at this intimate performance. When she sang the line “I’m proud of who I am” she got a ton of cheers!

Watch for yourself and maybe by yourself so you can belt it out loud and proud! (That’s basically what I do every time the song comes on on Kool FM. #noshame)

YouTube / keshaVEVO

Don’t forget her new album Rainbow comes out on Friday!

Main Image via FACT Magazine