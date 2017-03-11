WATCH: Kids Crash Dad’s Live BBC Interview

A political science professor, Robert E. Kelly was being interviewed via Skype when his kids decided to videobomb him.

He’s talking about some serious stuff when his little girl comes sauntering in right up close to the screen. Then a baby enters the room. And finally, his wife comes in to gather the children and escort them out of the room, while dad is left to apologize to the viewers.

The whole thing is pretty hilarious so it’s no surprise it went viral. “Kids crashing dad at work” should have its own YouTube category.

YouTube / mmlh888’s channel

The Internet had some mixed reactions over whether his hand gesture of blocking out his kid was appropriate.

And then there was the questions as to who the woman was – the wife or nanny? Turns out she was his wife.

I think he handled it well – it could’ve happened to the best of us!

