Listen Live

WATCH: Kids Interrupt Their Dad At Work…Live On The BBC

Working From Home With Kids Can Be Tricky

By Uncategorized

Being a working parent can be tough – even more difficult when you’re trying to work from home. Anyone who has ever tried to get anything done with toddlers around can feel Professor Robert Kelly’s pain.

Professor Kelly, who is a political science professor, was a guest on the BBC to discuss Friday’s ousting of South Korean President Park Geun-hye. Little did he know, his interview was about to have a couple of guests.

Kelly did a great job of keeping his cool when his two kids burst through the door and interrupted his very serious interview.

Dont apologize, professor Kelly, we’ve all been there.

Related posts

LISTEN: Celine Dion Releases New Beauty & The Beast Song ‘How Does A Moment Last Forever

WATCH: Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer… It’s Not What You’d Expect

Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere Date Announced

WATCH: Kid Adorably Interrupts Mississippi Weather Man on Live TV

WATCH: Lady Antebellum and Bel Biv Devoe’s Surprising Mashup On Jimmy Kimmel

WATCH: 100 Year Old Woman Dance To Bruno Mars Song

WATCH: New Kids On The Block Debut First New Song In 4 Years

WATCH: Barrie Boy Celebrate Final Cancer Treatment With Batman

WATCH: The Most Amazing Dog/Human Relationship