WATCH: ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ First Trailer

Wit, Explosions, & Perfectly Tailored Suits

By Host Blogs, Humor, ICYMI, Kool Celebrities, Videos

Taron Egerton is back as Eggsy, and is joined by Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, and Julianne Moore in the the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’.

Describing this new adventure, 20th Century Fox says;

“When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…”

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ opens in theaters this Fall, on September 22nd.

(Video & Image Courtesy of 20th Century Fox/YouTube)

Beaver Leads Cattle On Saskatchewan Farm