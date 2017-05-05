WATCH: Kristen Bell Help With A Promposal

Actress Kristen Bell was the guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night and had a very special request for help from a student named Michael to do a promposal for his classmate Sarah. But since Michael was a bit shy and “couldn’t find the words” to ask Sarah himself, Kristen helped him out by changing the words and singing a version of Frozen‘s ‘Do You Wanna Build A Snowman’ specifically to ask Sarah to go to the prom.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)