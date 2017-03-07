Listen Live

WATCH: Lady Antebellum and Bel Biv Devoe’s Surprising Mashup On Jimmy Kimmel

"Mashup Mondays" Return On Jimmy Kimmel

By Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

Jimmy Kimmel announced that “Mashup Mondays” would be returning to his show this week. During the segment, Kimmel brings together two well known musical acts to form one super-group for a performance.

This Monday nights show featured “Lady AnteBel Biv Devoe” (Lady Antebellum and Bel Biv Devoe). The did a mashup of their respective hits Need You Now and Poison and the results are surprisingly awesome.

On March 13, the OK Go-Go’s (OK Go and the Go-Go’s) will be the mashup, and on March 20 they’ll feature Ice-T.I (Ice T and T.I.).

