WATCH: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Bring the House Down
Lady Gaga surprised her audience in Vegas w/ a special guest...
During Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas concert over the weekend a true to life movie moment occurred when the world’s most popular not-actually together couple reunited to perform “Shallow,” from “A Star is Born.”
So @DCfilmgirl and I are in Vegas for the @ladygaga Enigma show and Bradley Cooper just jumped on stage to do “Shallow” live!!! Insane!!! pic.twitter.com/4iYbs61t6q
— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) January 27, 2019
Currently nominated for “Song of the Year” at the Grammy Awards February 10th, Bradley Cooper’s obviously a great actor but Gaga owns any stage she walks on.
Here’s another part when Cooper first took the stage to sing “Shallow” with Lady Gaga at her Enigma show!!! What an amazing show. Cooper was sitting right behind us. We said hi a couple times. I was wearing a Jackson Maine shirt. Wow. Amazing seeing them do that live. @DCfilmgirl pic.twitter.com/kKhRB4aEEU
— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) January 27, 2019