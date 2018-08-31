Listen Live

WATCH: Lady Gaga Shines w/ Bradley Cooper in “A Star is Born”

It's her leading role big screen debut...

By Darryl on the Drive

We’re in the middle of film festival season with the Toronto International Film Festival opening on September 6th.

“A Star is Born” is already receiving all kinds of attention as it currently plays at Venice Film Festival. The movie marks Bradley Cooper’s directing debut and is the first time Lady Gaga has played a leading big screen role.

It’s a remake about a hard drinking country rocker who launches the career of a singer/songwriter.

Related posts

WATCH: The AGT 2018 Semi-Finalists Are Set

WATCH: Black Bear Caught Pole Dancing on Canadian Golf Course

HAPPENING NOW: Giant Swarm of Bees Forces Partial Closure of Times Square in NYC