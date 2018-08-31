WATCH: Lady Gaga Shines w/ Bradley Cooper in “A Star is Born”
It's her leading role big screen debut...
We’re in the middle of film festival season with the Toronto International Film Festival opening on September 6th.
“A Star is Born” is already receiving all kinds of attention as it currently plays at Venice Film Festival. The movie marks Bradley Cooper’s directing debut and is the first time Lady Gaga has played a leading big screen role.
It’s a remake about a hard drinking country rocker who launches the career of a singer/songwriter.