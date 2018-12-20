WATCH: Leafs Stars Matthews & Marner Appear in “The Nutcracker”
Long running Toronto Christmas tradition...
The Toronto Maple Leafs are having an outstanding season so far and star forwards, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are a major part of it!
And…scene!#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/3sKUPLP70j
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 20, 2018
Wednesday night Matthews and Marner dressed up as the Cannon Dolls for their debut appearance in the long running National Ballet of Canada’s production of “The Nutcracker” in Toronto on Wednesday.
#TheNutcrackerNBC MVPs @MapleLeafs Auston Matthews @AM34 and Mitch Marner @Marner93 scored in their Cannon Doll debut! pic.twitter.com/4kg7RnEFgx
— The National Ballet of Canada (@nationalballet) December 20, 2018
