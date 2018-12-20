WATCH: Leafs Stars Matthews & Marner Appear in “The Nutcracker”

The Toronto Maple Leafs are having an outstanding season so far and star forwards, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are a major part of it!

Wednesday night Matthews and Marner dressed up as the Cannon Dolls for their debut appearance in the long running National Ballet of Canada’s production of “The Nutcracker” in Toronto on Wednesday.

