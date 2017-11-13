Listen Live

WATCH LIVE : The Most Nova Scotian Thing You’ve Ever Seen

LIVE Stream of spinning Donair meat...

By Darryl on the Drive

When I think of Canada’s East Coast my mind wanders toward fish and seafood. Platters and platters of lobster.

Halifax is also known for it’s donair, as the spiced meat slowly rotates from its location at King of Donair but people around the world can watch the action unfold on a 24/7 live streaming feed.

They call it the “Donair Cam.”

The next pita is awaiting some slices from the donair. This is the commercial-free donair rotisserie and now I’m hungry!

 

