Watch: Local Couple Got Engaged At Kempenfest And Captured The Entire Thing On Video

A Local Love Story For The Ages

By Local

When Clara Agnew headed down to Kempenfest with her boyfriend Matthew Paquette, she had no idea it would be one of the most memorable nights of her life. As it turns out, Matthew had quite the surprise in store.

The young couple first met in 2016 at Kempenfest and took a photo on the ferris wheel, kicking off their romance.

 

A post shared by Clara (@aaralc) on

This year, Matthew asked Clara to help him film some “stock footage” at the fair, with a “couple theme”. In reality, he planned to ask her to marry him when they reached the top of the ride and he captured the whole thing on video! Say it with me now…”awwwwwwwww“. Watch the entire adorable moment below:

Our engagement video Clara Agnew

Posted by Matthew Paquette on Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Congratulations Clara and Matthew! All of us here at Kool FM wish you a lifetime of love and happiness.

Image courtesy of Matthew Paquette via Facebook

