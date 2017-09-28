Watch: Lorde Covers Phil Collins In BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Lorde stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform a few songs, including a cover of Phil Collins’ famous ’80s hit “In The Air Tonight.” Though we’re still waiting for the full video to go up, you can watch a few clips of the performance below, including the track’s epic drum fill.

Oh, @Lorde 😍 @PhilCollinsFeed ‘s In The Air Tonight sounds beautiful in the Live Lounge #R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/qooUenQ0IR

BIG thanks to @Lorde for joining us in the Live Lounge today!

If anyone needs us, we’ll be watching this on repeat 😍#R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/Bh9zEoRGms

— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 28, 2017