Watch: Lorde Covers Phil Collins In BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Lorde Covers "In The Air Tonight"

By Kool Celebrities

Lorde stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform a few songs, including a cover of Phil Collins’ famous ’80s hit “In The Air Tonight.” Though we’re still waiting for the full video to go up, you can watch a few clips of the performance below, including the track’s epic drum fill.

 

