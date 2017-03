Lorde is back with new music and returned to the SNL stage!

There’s no mistaking that unique voice and she performs with so much emotion, that the crazy dance moves start to come out!

Here’s her latest single “Liability.”

YouTube / LordeVEVO

Here’s “Green Light” which was the Future Hit on the Top 20 Kool Countdown.

What did you think of the performances and the dancing?

Main Image via Consequence Of Sound