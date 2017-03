Where are all of the Love Actually characters now? We shall find out in the short film that’s coming soon!

It actually premiered in the UK on March 24 but will air on Red Nose Day in the US on May 25. In the meantime, you can fall in love with the characters all over again in this new trailer:

YouTube / Trailers Promos Teasers

Here’s everything you need to know about the film.

Main Image via CBS News