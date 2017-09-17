Listen Live

WATCH: Luis Fonsi Performs “Despacito” on Ellen

Seriously, we cannot get enough of "Despacito"!

By Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

“Despacito” has broken an insane amount of records including most streamed song of all time, it’s tied with Mariah Carey & Boys II Men’s “One Sweet Day” for longest-running number 1 song at 16 weeks, and it’s the most viewed video in the history of YouTube.

Luis Fonsi made an appearance on Ellen last week to perform the song of the summer! And we’re loving it!


YouTube / ellentube

Main Image via YouTube / LuisFonsiVEVO

Related posts

WATCH: Taylor Swift Shares Her Zombie Transformation

New Music Showdown- September 14th, 2017

WATCH: Epic Proposal To MAGIC!’s Song ‘Rude’

New Music Showdown- September 13th, 2017

New Music Showdown- September 12th, 2017

New Music Showdown- September 11th, 2017

WATCH: P!nk Performs Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me” Cover in BBC Live Lounge

LISTEN: Song Clips From “Frozen” Follow-Up “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

WATCH: Avril Lavigne Performs With Ex Chad Kroeger