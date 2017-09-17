WATCH: Luis Fonsi Performs “Despacito” on Ellen

“Despacito” has broken an insane amount of records including most streamed song of all time, it’s tied with Mariah Carey & Boys II Men’s “One Sweet Day” for longest-running number 1 song at 16 weeks, and it’s the most viewed video in the history of YouTube.

Luis Fonsi made an appearance on Ellen last week to perform the song of the summer! And we’re loving it!



