Watch: Lynzy Lab Performs Viral Song "A Scary Time (For Boys)" On Jimmy Kimmel

Joined On Stage By A Group Of Women

By Videos

Texas teacher Lynzy Lab has gone viral thanks to her song “A Scary Time (For Boys)”. She wrote the song in response to President Trump’s comment that it’s “very scary time for young men in America”. Lab posted the song on twitter and it quickly racked up more than 12 million views.

Lab visited Jimmy Kimmel live on #InternationalDayOfTheGirl to sing her biting, satirical song and was joined on stage by a group of women.

Watch the entire performance below:

