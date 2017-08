We all have our fears and clearly this guy’s is heights. He literally crawls his way to the edge of a cliff at Inis Mór Island in Galway Bay, Ireland to look over the edge and conquer his fear.

The cliffs are 87 metres high and with out barriers allowing tourists to walk or crawl right to the edge.

I love how the person working the camera assures him he can puke over the side. I’m guessing that’s his wife.