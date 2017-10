On Sunday, passengers waiting for their flight at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans were given a surprise performance of “Wonderwall” and “No Diggity” by a fellow passenger.

Apparently, the gate agent joked that anyone who asked a question had to sing a song. Well, this guy had so much fun with it that the crowd joined it.

Check out this amazing airport intercom performance!

Video/screen captures from Mike Vadala on Facebook.