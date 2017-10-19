WATCH: Margot Robbie is Tonya Harding

Listen Live

Trailer contains explicit language...

By Darryl on the Drive

Actress Margot Robbie is going for Gold in the very first preview for “I, Tonya.”

It’s a biopic about controversial figure skater, Tonya Harding who was involved in one of the Olympics biggest and most well known scandals in history.

Going into the 1994 Winter Olympics, Tonya Harding’s fiercest competition was fellow American skater, Nancy Kerrigan.

What happened next was a fall from grace…

At the Toronto International Film Festival in September, “I, Tonya” won the runner-up prize for the event’s prestigious People’s Choice Award.

“I, Tonya” will hit theatres in December.

