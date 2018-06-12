WATCH: Maroon 5 Singing Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds”

Adam Levine and his band, Maroon 5 have just dropped a new video covering of Bob Marley’s classic, “Three Little Birds.”

This was for a Hyundai campaign to run exclusively during the 2018 FIFA World Cup which begins tomorrow. It’s just an excellent summer time groove, matched perfectly with Levine’s voice.

If you’re looking for new music from Maroon 5, they have that too!

Check out the new video for their song, “Girls Like You“ featuring cameos from Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez & more.