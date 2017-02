The Mall Might Not Be the Best Place

But still nobody saw that coming, did she really have to club the poor guy with an instrument?

Alright, How About the Mall Food Court? That’s Gotta Work, Everyone Loves Food

I love the camera guy going, “it’s alright man.” No, it wasn’t alright actually.

Finally, A Romantic Spot Right By the Waterfalls

I’m sure you could have guessed what was gonna happen here. Still, fun to watch though.