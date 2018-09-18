Watch: Marvel Unveils First ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Starring Brie Larson

The next big event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Captain Marvel, and the studio has unveiled its first trailer for the film. Brie Larson stars in the film as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

The film takes place in the 1990s, which is apparent from the start of the trailer as our hero crashes into a Blockbuster Video store.

Watch the first trailer for Captain Marvel below.

Captain Marvel hits theatres on March 8, 2019.