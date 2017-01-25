Listen Live

WATCH: Mike Myers & Jimmy Fallon Dice Dance-Off

Mike's Hot Poutine Dance Is My Favourite!!

By Host Blogs, Humor, Kool Celebrities

It was an epic battle of CANADA vs USA on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Canadian funnyman Mike Myers joined Jimmy in a ‘Dice Dance-Off’, rolling oversized dice to see the name of a dance style that they would have to create on the spot.

Jimmy’s ‘Which Pocket Did I Put My Keys In’ move is sure to be in Justin Bieber’s next music video, and Mike’s ‘Perpetual Motion’ mirrored the moves of his character ‘Austin Powers’!

(Video & Image Source Courtesy of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)

Related posts

‘Zoolander 2’ Leads Loser Nomination Board At 2017 Razzies

‘LA LA LAND’ Tops List Of Nominees for 2017 OSCARS

Aziz Ansari Delivered The Perfect Post-Trump Monologue On SNL

Title For Star Wars Episode: VIII Revealed

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Walk Down Memory Lane In Hometown

Ed Sheeran Says He’s Ready for Fatherhood!

15 Songs Every Girl Who Grew Up In The 90’s Knows By Heart

Morissette former manager stole 5 million from her!

VIDEO: Farmer Dancing To ‘Cheap Thrills’ Goes Viral