WATCH: Mike Myers & Jimmy Fallon Dice Dance-Off

It was an epic battle of CANADA vs USA on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Canadian funnyman Mike Myers joined Jimmy in a ‘Dice Dance-Off’, rolling oversized dice to see the name of a dance style that they would have to create on the spot.

Jimmy’s ‘Which Pocket Did I Put My Keys In’ move is sure to be in Justin Bieber’s next music video, and Mike’s ‘Perpetual Motion’ mirrored the moves of his character ‘Austin Powers’!

(Video & Image Source Courtesy of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)