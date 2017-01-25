WATCH: Mike Myers & Jimmy Fallon Dice Dance-Off
Mike's Hot Poutine Dance Is My Favourite!!
It was an epic battle of CANADA vs USA on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Canadian funnyman Mike Myers joined Jimmy in a ‘Dice Dance-Off’, rolling oversized dice to see the name of a dance style that they would have to create on the spot.
Jimmy’s ‘Which Pocket Did I Put My Keys In’ move is sure to be in Justin Bieber’s next music video, and Mike’s ‘Perpetual Motion’ mirrored the moves of his character ‘Austin Powers’!