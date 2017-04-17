Listen Live

WATCH: Miles of Spiderweb Covers a New Zealand Park

Woman walks into largest spiderweb ever....

By Darryl on the Drive

Flooding in New Zealand has forced spiders to hilltop areas. One woman discovered the humongous webs the hard way when she saw something glistening on a hill and went to see what it was. She ended up walking right into it.

AHHHH, GET IT OFF ME!

 

Related posts

Newest Doggy Fashion – Leotards

Champagne Vending Machines Have Arrived

The Seattle Mariners Are Serving Toasted Grasshoppers