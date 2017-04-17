WATCH: Miles of Spiderweb Covers a New Zealand Park
Woman walks into largest spiderweb ever....
Flooding in New Zealand has forced spiders to hilltop areas. One woman discovered the humongous webs the hard way when she saw something glistening on a hill and went to see what it was. She ended up walking right into it.
AHHHH, GET IT OFF ME!
Thousands of spiders create massive spiderweb in New Zealand field while fleeing flooding. “I screamed pretty loudly at my discovery.” pic.twitter.com/l3EPI9PhUX
— ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2017