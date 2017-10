James Corden is at it again. This time he was joined on Carpool Karaoke by Miley Cyrus.

Miley and her entire family recently made an appearance on Carpool Karaoke The Series, but Miley made her most recent to The Late Late Show solo.

Miley & James sang some of her biggest hits, including We Can’t Stop and The Climb,¬†played “High or Not High” and tried to make her themselves cry.

Watch the entire segment below: