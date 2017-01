If you think it’s tough being a millenial, you’re not alone! This video of Simon Sinek, British/American author (Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action), speaker and consultant talking about this generation has gone viral.

As a millenial, I would say he’s pretty much spot on!

YouTube / David Crossman

Are you a millenial? Would you agree with him?

Main Image courtesy of Gustavo Camarillo Rangel via Flickr