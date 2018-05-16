WATCH: Mission Impossible #6 Gets A Trailer

The sixth film for the Mission Impossible franchise is on it’s way. Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill are just of the big names featured in Fallout.

The flick hits theatres July 27th!

Funny tidbit… while Henry Cavill was shooting this he had a sexy mustache, but then he had to do some reshoots for Justice League as Superman and couldn’t shave it off because of his contract. SO they had to CGI his ‘stache out of the JL.

He did a nice tribute to his “King ‘Stache”. Very touching.



