WATCH: Moment When The WRONG Film Was Announced For ‘Best Picture’ At OSCARS

The Academy Awards are the most prestigious award show of the year, but last night’s show DIDN’T go off without a hitch.

Of course you’ve heard about this debacle when the wrong movie was announced for the OSCAR for ‘Best Picture’…

WATCH: ‘La La Land’ announced as #Oscars Best Picture winner, but only until a mistake is realized with ‘Moonlight’ being the real winner. pic.twitter.com/wYsUngcdwe — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

But did you catch when ‘Moana’ star Auli’i Cravalho got smoked in the face by one of the flags in her performance of “How Far I’ll Go”? (Look for it at 3:20).

Or, how about when someone pictured in the memorandum tribute video, is actually ALIVE?!

The late costume designer Janet Patterson was being honoured, but instead of her picture, it was actually a shot of her friend and collaborator film producer Jan Chapman. Jan said she was devastated, that she had urged the show’s producers to make sure the right picture would be used, and she assured us that she is indeed alive and well.

(Videos & Images Courtesy of ABC Television Network/Twitter & The Academy/Twitter)