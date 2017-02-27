Listen Live

WATCH: Moment When The WRONG Film Was Announced For ‘Best Picture’ At OSCARS

And Other Flubs Of The Night

The Academy Awards are the most prestigious award show of the year, but last night’s show DIDN’T go off without a hitch.

Of course you’ve heard about this debacle when the wrong movie was announced for the OSCAR for ‘Best Picture’…

But did you catch when ‘Moana’ star Auli’i Cravalho got smoked in the face by one of the flags in her performance of “How Far I’ll Go”? (Look for it at 3:20).

Or, how about when someone pictured in the memorandum tribute video, is actually ALIVE?!

The late costume designer Janet Patterson was being honoured, but instead of her picture, it was actually a shot of her friend and collaborator film producer Jan Chapman. Jan said she was devastated, that she had urged the show’s producers to make sure the right picture would be used, and she assured us that she is indeed alive and well.

