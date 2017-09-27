Watch: New “Blue Planet 2” Trailer

The new trailer for Blue Planet II gives us a five-minute sneak peek to the forthcoming series’ soundtrack, which was composed by Hans Zimmer and Radiohead. The two talents are working in combination with David Attenborough’s iconic narration, which will no doubt make for a fantastic documentary.

The song in the trailer is a reworking of Radiohead’s song “Bloom,” which was re-imagined with the help of Hans Zimmer and now renamed “(ocean) bloom.” According to Thom Yorke, the original song was actually “inspired by the original Blue Planet series so it’s great to be able to come full circle with the song and re-imagine it for this incredible landmark’s sequel.”

It’s been 16 years since the first Blue Planet was released, and if we learned anything from last year’s Planet Earth II, we are in for an incredible show. Watch the new trailer below.



Blue Planet II is expected to air on BBC later this year, and will take the form of a seven-part series.

Feature photo courtesy BBC Earth via Facebook.