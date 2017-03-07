WATCH: New Kids On The Block Debut First New Song In 4 Years

New Kids On The Block Were on The Late Late Show last night to debut their new single “One More Night“. The song is the lead single off of NKOTB’s first studio album in 4 years, “Thankful” which is set to be released on May 12th.

Joey, Jordan, Jonathan Knight, Donnie, and Danny Wood offered fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the groups “Total Package Tour” this summer.

Watch below. Do you think the kids still got it?