WATCH: New Mario Kart Coming Friday!

My favorite childhood game is back...

By Darryl on the Drive

It was 1992, bags of all dressed chips and empty cans of cream soda all over my Mom & Dad’s basement as I hosted at least 3 or more friends to play endless amounts of Super Mario Kart.

Nintendo has a new system called Nintendo Switch and they’re releasing what could be the must-have game of the year this Friday.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Target is so excited for this new release they’re allowing shoppers to race around the store using actual Mario shopping Carts…

