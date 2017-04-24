WATCH: New Mario Kart Coming Friday!
My favorite childhood game is back...
It was 1992, bags of all dressed chips and empty cans of cream soda all over my Mom & Dad’s basement as I hosted at least 3 or more friends to play endless amounts of Super Mario Kart.
Nintendo has a new system called Nintendo Switch and they’re releasing what could be the must-have game of the year this Friday.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Target is so excited for this new release they’re allowing shoppers to race around the store using actual Mario shopping Carts…
Watch out for those flying turtle shells! 😉 #FlashbackFriday https://t.co/La0QRRoMaQ pic.twitter.com/pfRchHG2ys
— Target (@Target) April 21, 2017