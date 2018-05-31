Listen Live

Watch: New Maroon 5 Video Features Cardi B, Ellen Degeneres And More

Along With Adam Levine's Wife & Daughter

Maroon 5 just dropped a new video for their song “Girls Like You” and it is as cameo-packed as they come.

The video starts with lead singer Adam Levine on a simple, circular set. As he starts singing the song (which features Cardi B) the camera circles him, and each time it revolves around him a new woman appears behind him. The cameos include Camila Cabello, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, Sarah Silverman, Jennifer Lopez, Millie Bobby Brown, tech entrepreneur Amani Al-Khatahtbeh and Ellen DeGeneres.

At the end of the video, Levine spends a few seconds embracing his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their daughter Dusty Rose.

Watch the video below:

