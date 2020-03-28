Watch: New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer

We have high hopes for Spider-Man: Homecoming, especially since Tom Holland’s debut as Spider-Man in Civil War (arguably the best part of the movie).

With Homecoming, we see Peter Parker’s journey following his big Avengers moment. In this trailer, Parker seems keen on becoming an Avenger, while Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) acts as a sort of mentor for the young hero, telling him that he needs to know himself first before he can take on such a role. Gathering from the large part Stark plays in this trailer, his character seems to be the backbone of Spider-Man’s story in this upcoming film.

We also see Michael Keaton as Vulture, the villain who creates his weapons using stolen alien and superhero equipment left behind after battles. In this film, Vulture challenges Spider-Man but also has his sights set on defeating Tony Stark.

Watch the trailer below.