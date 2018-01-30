Watch: New Trailer For Ant-Man And The Wasp Is Here

Marvel has released the trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp. The dropped the clip just one day after the world premiere of Black Panther.

The Ant-Man sequel picks up after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. This time around, Evengeline Lily joins the cast as Hope van Dyne aka The Wasp. The movie also stars Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Walton Goggins, Laurence Fishburne, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Michael Douglas also returns as Hank Pym.

Ant-Man and The Wasp hits theatres July 6th. For now, you can watch the trailer below: