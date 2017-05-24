Watch: Norah Jones Covers ‘Black Hole Sun’ In Tribute To Chris Cornell

Last night, Norah Jones played a show at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. It was the first show at the venue since Soundgarden played their final show there last week, just hours before Chris Cornell was found dead.

Toward the end of her set there, Jones played a cover of “Black Hole Sun,” Soundgarden’s 1994 hit. Jones’ played her cover with no band, just her solo on a piano. Her version of the song is haunting and sounded pretty incredible. It’s a true testament to both Cornell’s ability as a song writer and Norah Jones’ own talent.

Watch a fan video of the performance below:

Courtesy of remordie/YouTube