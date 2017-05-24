Listen Live

Watch: Norah Jones Covers ‘Black Hole Sun’ In Tribute To Chris Cornell

At Detroit's Fox Theatre

By Music, Videos

Last night, Norah Jones played a show at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. It was the first show at the venue since Soundgarden played their final show there last week, just hours before Chris Cornell was found dead.

Toward the end of her set there, Jones played a cover of “Black Hole Sun,” Soundgarden’s 1994 hit. Jones’ played her cover with no band, just her solo on a piano. Her version of the song is haunting and sounded pretty incredible. It’s a true testament to both Cornell’s ability as a song writer and Norah Jones’ own talent.

Watch a fan video of the performance below:

Courtesy of remordie/YouTube

 

Related posts

Watch: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer Released

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Does “Toddler Choreography” On The Late Late Show

10 Canadian Songs that Turn 10 This Year

Watch: Katy Perry Addresses Taylor Swift Feud On Carpool Karaoke

WATCH: Harry Styles Is Joined By Stevie Nicks For “Landslide” Duet

These Moms Will Have You Cracking Up Over Swimsuits!

Watch: Harry Styles On Carpool Karaoke

WATCH: The New Star Trek Discovery Trailer

Watch: Harry Styles Takes Over The Late Late Show