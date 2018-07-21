Listen Live

WATCH: Official Trailer for Ed Sheeran Documentary, Songwriter

An in-depth look into Ed Sheeran's creative process

This week, Apple Music released the first trailer for Ed Sheeran’s documentary, Songwriter. It shows him throughout his creative process as he writes his latest album Divide, which he considers “the peak of his songwriting and musical ability.”

It even takes us back to his old high school where he talks to his old music teacher. It also gives us some insight into his working relationships with legendary producer Benny Blanco and musicians such as Amy Wadge, Johnny McDaid, Foy Vance, Ryan Tedder, and Julia Michaels.

The film is directed by Ed Sheeran’s cousin and filmmaker Murray Cummings where he said he wanted to make something different: “I wasn’t going to show fame. I didn’t want paparazzi, screaming fans or big stadiums. I didn’t want to have sit down interviews because I didn’t want to tell the audience how something came to be, I just wanted to show them. And I wanted the focus to be the songwriting.”


