20th Century Fox released the official full length trailer for their upcoming Queen biopic, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

Rami Malek takes on the role of Freddie Mercury in this flick that depicts the life of Freddie, the rise of the band, the creation of their iconic songs, and even through Freddie’s diagnosis of AIDS.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ hits theatres November 2nd.



(Video & Image Courtesy of 20th Century Fox/YouTube)