The teaser trailer for the movie remake of Stephen King’s horror novel ‘IT’ was released today… and it’s ridiculously creepy!

This comes just a day after they released the movie poster.

‘IT’ is due out in theatres this September.

… but judging by how freaked out I am by just watching this trailer, I’m betting you won’t be seeing me watching it in theatres!

(Video & Image Courtesy of Movieclips Trailers/YouTube & New Line Cinema)