Paramore’s new album, After Laughter, is out now but that doesn’t mean they can only sing songs from that album! The band covered Drake’s “Passionfruit” in the BBC 1 Live Lounge and the result is truly something special.



They aren’t the first artist to cover that Drake track. John Mayer also covered the song on his tour in March.

CC Image Courtesy of Laurence Dion via Flickr