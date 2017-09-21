WATCH: Philly Phanatic Mascot Reserves Dinner for 2
He puts not-so-smooth moves on a TV Broadcaster...
The Philadelphia Phillies might have the funniest mascot in all pro sports. Definitely the funniest looking.
Watch the Phanatic set a table behind a broadcaster on TV. He’s not that smooth though…
.@Dodgers reporter @alannarizzo‘s least favorite sentence: “Phanatic, party of two.” pic.twitter.com/8vkdOBLcFK
— Cut4 (@Cut4) September 21, 2017
Don’t forget about last year when the Phanatic challenged Jose Bautista in a workout duel.