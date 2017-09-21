Listen Live

WATCH: Philly Phanatic Mascot Reserves Dinner for 2

He puts not-so-smooth moves on a TV Broadcaster...

By Darryl on the Drive

The Philadelphia Phillies might have the funniest mascot in all pro sports. Definitely the funniest looking.

Watch the Phanatic set a table behind a broadcaster on TV. He’s not that smooth though…


Don’t forget about last year when the Phanatic challenged Jose Bautista in a workout duel.

