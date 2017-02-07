WATCH: Photographer Captures Northern Lights On Air Canada Flight
Aisle seat or window seat? WINDOW SEAT after you read this!
Nathan Starzynski, a B.C. photographer and filmmaker was flying from southern Alberta to Winnipeg when he captured the northern lights!
He had been expecting a northern lights show so he booked his seat accordingly: a north-facing window seat at the back of the plane.
The plane was flying at an altitude of 36 000 feet – what a view!
Check out the video for yourself!
He said it was the “greatest in-flight entertainment” he’s ever seen.