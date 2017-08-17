Listen Live

WATCH: Pilot Drops Phone 1,000 Feet – Captured it all on Video

A man doing yard work found it...

By Darryl on the Drive

If this isn’t the most perfect advertising for Samsung. A Pilot dropped his Galaxy S5 from a plane flying 1,000 feet above Bowling Green, Kentucky after sudden turbulence caused him to drop it.

It somehow remained intact while still recording when it landed on someone’s property, who discovered it while doing some yard work.

“How the hell did that get down there?” the man says. “This ain’t my phone, mine’s in my pocket.”

