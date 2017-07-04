WATCH: Plus Size Model Confront Body Shamer

Natalie Hage is a plus size model with a HUGE following on social media. She’s all about positive body image and hopes that she can relay that message to every sized woman.

Recently, during a flight to L.A. for a photoshoot, she confronted a man sitting next to her who was body shamming her through text messages.

Since being posted last week, the story and the video of her calling the man out have gone viral. Some people seem to think the whole thing was a set up, others are disgusted by the man not really even showing any kind of remorse while he apologized for his comments.

Regardless of what you think of this story, bottom line, if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. And that includes through text messages!

We need to stop tearing people down, and start building people up. Your size doesn’t equal your worth.





(Video & Image Courtesy of nataliemeansnice/Instagram & Natalie Hage/Facebook)