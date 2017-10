W Magazine has a history of having kids interview superstars. They had mini-interviews sit down with both Pharrel and Katy Perry in their “Little W” series.

In the most recent installment of the series, 5 year old Madelyn Mannette sat down with Alecia Moore, aka P!nk, and asked her questions ranging from “what’s your favourite song” to “who’s your favourite boy singer”

Watch the adorable video below: