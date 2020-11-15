Listen Live

Watch: P!nk Is The Latest Guest On Carpool Karaoke

P!nk Is Rad, And We Love Her

By Kool Celebrities, Videos

OK…some might think that Carpool Karaoke is getting to be a little much. It’s the internet phenomenon you can’t get away from, it even spawned it’s own Apple TV series.

That being said…we can totally get behind the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke because P!nk is rad and we love her.

The pop megastar was James Corden’s latest guest on Tuesday night. She sang her hits, talked about her first broken heart and tried to prove that singing upside down just sounds better.

Check out the entire segment below:

