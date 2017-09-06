Watch: P!nk & Reese Witherspoon Play “Never Have I Ever” On Ellen
The Superstars Spill Their Secrets
Season 15 of The Ellen Degeneres show is underway. As always, Ellen has been joined by some big name celebs on her show.
On Wednesday, Reese Witherspoon & P!nk were her guests, and they somehow convinced the two superstars to play a raunchy round of the classic party game “Never Have I Ever”.
Witherspoon was slightly more coy with her answers, but P!nk left no question unanswered.
Watch the entire clip below: