WATCH: Police Officer Bravely Saves a Skunk

An Oregon Police Officer was on Motorcycle patrol Sunday when he found a helpless skunk. The Officer bravely removed a small McDonald’s cup from the skunk’s head.

The moment of truth came once the cup was fully removed, the skunk was poised with an elevated tale to blast a stream of stink.

This reminds me of a guy who I interviewed during the ‘Drive @ 5’ one year ago. He was headed to work in Orillia when he saved a skunk trapped in a Coca-Cola can on the side of a road.