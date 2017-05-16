WATCH: Remote Island Covered in Garbage
People are rarely ever there, yet we have left our mark...
Henderson Island, said to be one of the most remote islands in the world. Located between South America and Australia on the Pacific is covered in trash. Literally.
It’s so remote people really only visit once every 5 or 10 years. Yet we have still found a way to leave our mark.
This tiny island has the highest density of plastic garbage of anywhere in the world. All because fish crews from South America throw everything overboard and current carries it here.